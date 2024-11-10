Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12

A look around the Big 12 Conference after the first eleven weeks of play.

Schuyler Callihan

The deeper we get into the Big 12 Conference slate, the more shake up we see at the top of the Big 12 power rankings.

Here is an updated batch of rankings heading into Week 12.

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 13-38
Next game: BYE

15. Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Houston

14. Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. BYU L 21-22
Next game: at Colorado

13. UCF Knights

Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State L 31-35
Next game: BYE

12. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State W 45-36
Next game: at BYU

11. Houston Cougars

Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Arizona

10. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 38-13
Next game: BYE

9. Baylor Bears

Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at West Virginia

8. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia L 24-31
Next game: at Iowa State

7. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 31-24
Next game: vs. Baylor

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 27-41
Next game: BYE

5. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 35-31
Next game: at Kansas State

4. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Kansas L 36-45
Next game: vs. Cincinnati

3. Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Arizona State

2. Colorado Buffaloes

Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech W 41-27
Next game: vs. Utah

1. BYU Cougars

Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 22-21
Next game: vs. Kansas

