Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12
The deeper we get into the Big 12 Conference slate, the more shake up we see at the top of the Big 12 power rankings.
Here is an updated batch of rankings heading into Week 12.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 13-38
Next game: BYE
15. Arizona Wildcats
Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Houston
14. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. BYU L 21-22
Next game: at Colorado
13. UCF Knights
Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State L 31-35
Next game: BYE
12. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State W 45-36
Next game: at BYU
11. Houston Cougars
Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Arizona
10. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 38-13
Next game: BYE
9. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at West Virginia
8. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia L 24-31
Next game: at Iowa State
7. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 31-24
Next game: vs. Baylor
6. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 27-41
Next game: BYE
5. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 35-31
Next game: at Kansas State
4. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Kansas L 36-45
Next game: vs. Cincinnati
3. Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Arizona State
2. Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech W 41-27
Next game: vs. Utah
1. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 22-21
Next game: vs. Kansas
