Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 2

Week 1 Results:

No. 17 Pitt 38, West Virginia 31

No. 12 Oklahoma State 58, Central Michigan 44

Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10

TCU 38, Colorado 13

Iowa State 42, Southeast Missouri State 10

No. 9 Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13

No. 10 Baylor 69, Albany 10

Kansas State 34, South Dakota 0

Texas Tech 63, Murray State 10

Texas 52, UL Monroe 10

Week 2 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. Kansas Jayhawks

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders

8. Iowa State Cyclones

7. TCU Horned Frogs

6. West Virginia Mountaineers

5. Texas Longhorns

4. Kansas State Wildcats

3. Baylor Bears

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys

1. Oklahoma Sooners

Week 2 Matchups (all times Eastern)

No. 1 Alabama at Texas, 12 p.m. on FOX

Missouri at Kansas State, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 24 Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Iowa, 4 p.m. on BTN

Kent State at No. 9 Oklahoma, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Arizona State at No. 12 Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Tarleton at TCU, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 10 Baylor at No. 25 BYU, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.