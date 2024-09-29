Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6
The Big 12 is officially wild. Oklahoma State drops two in a row, Utah goes down, UCF gets smacked, BYU remains perfect, and Kansas continues its slide as Week 5 is in the books. Here are this week's Big 12 Power Rankings.
16. Houston Cougars
Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State L 0-20
Next game: at TCU
15. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 27-38
Next game: at Arizona State
14. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Kansas
13. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech L 41-44
Next game: BYE
12. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. BYU L 28-34
Next game: at Iowa State
11. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Kansas W 38-27
Next game: vs. Houston
10. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Oklahoma State
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 44-41
Next game: at Arizona
8. UCF Knights
Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 21-48
Next game: at Florida
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State L 20-42
Next game: vs. West Virginia
6. Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 48-21
Next game: BYE
5. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Arizona L 10-23
Next game: BYE
4. Arizona Wildcats
Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 23-10
Next game: vs. Texas Tech
3. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. Baylor W 34-28
Next game: BYE
2. Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 42-20
Next game: BYE
1. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Houston W 20-0
Next game: vs. Baylor
