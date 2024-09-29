Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6

A look around the Big 12 Conference after the first four weeks of play.

Schuyler Callihan

The Big 12 is officially wild. Oklahoma State drops two in a row, Utah goes down, UCF gets smacked, BYU remains perfect, and Kansas continues its slide as Week 5 is in the books. Here are this week's Big 12 Power Rankings.

16. Houston Cougars

Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State L 0-20
Next game: at TCU

15. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 27-38
Next game: at Arizona State

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Kansas

13. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech L 41-44
Next game: BYE

12. Baylor Bears

Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. BYU L 28-34
Next game: at Iowa State

11. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Kansas W 38-27
Next game: vs. Houston

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Oklahoma State

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 44-41
Next game: at Arizona

8. UCF Knights

Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 21-48
Next game: at Florida

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State L 20-42
Next game: vs. West Virginia

6. Colorado Buffaloes

Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 48-21
Next game: BYE

5. Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Arizona L 10-23
Next game: BYE

4. Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 23-10
Next game: vs. Texas Tech

3. BYU Cougars

Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. Baylor W 34-28
Next game: BYE

2. Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 42-20
Next game: BYE

1. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Houston W 20-0
Next game: vs. Baylor

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

