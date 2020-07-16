Big 12 Reschedules Virtual Media Days

On Wednesday evening, The Big 12 Conference announced it is rescheduling its 2020 Virtual Football Media Days presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors to Monday, August 3.

“As everyone is aware, our head coaches and student-athletes have not been able to collectively engage in organized team functions since athletics activities were suspended in March. We felt it was prudent to give coaches a chance to re-acclimate with their teams prior to participating in our annual season preview event,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a release by the Big 12 Conference.

West Virginia was scheduled on day two of the event along with Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas. While day one featured Kansas, TCU, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma.

Names of the players that will be available have not been released and details of the schedule should be announced in the coming days.

Currently, West Virginia is in the first week of phase two of the preseason schedule that was approved by the Division-I council that began on Monday, July 13, and runs through July 23. During this period coaches can require student-athletes to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning, and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week).

