Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 12
Last week, I went 4-2 on my Big 12 picks, bringing my overall record for the season to 62-36. I feel pretty confident about this week's slate, so we're striving for 5-1 or better. Let's dive on in!
Houston 21, Arizona 16
The Wildcats have the talent to be a high-flying offensive attack with Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, but the unit as a whole has been extremely disappointing this season. Houston hasn't had a banner year either, but their defense is legit, and I expect them to keep this Arizona offense in check. The Wildcats' struggles continue on Friday night.
Colorado 23, Utah 21
Colorado's offense has been unstoppable all year long, so they're due to have a bit of a flat spot here against Utah. The Utes muddy up the game, but not enough to come out on top. Buffs win an ugly one to remain near the top of the Big 12 Conference standings. After Utah AD Mark Harlan blasted the Big 12 last week, I think it's safe to assume those who don't need a Colorado loss wouldn't mind seeing the Utes falter.
West Virginia vs. Baylor
Baylor wins. Score prediction will be released in a separate article on Thursday.
Kansas State 34, Arizona State 24
If you had told me in August that this would have been an elimination game for the Big 12 title, I would have called you crazy. But here we are the Arizona State Sun Devils, the team picked to finish dead last in the Big 12 is right in the thick of things. As much as I respect the job Kenny Dillingham has done with this group, I can't pick them to win this game. K-State was expected to be here, and they'll be hungry to bounce back following the loss to Houston.
Iowa State 26, Cincinnati 20
I had a feeling that the Kansas game was a dangerous one for Iowa State, but I still picked them to win. Things could spiral out of control here for the Cyclones if they let another one slip away. This team is too talented to drop three straight, and now that Cincinnati is playing tougher competition, I believe you'll begin to see their record through the first half of the season wasn't an accurate depiction of who they are in 2024.
BYU 30, Kansas 27
The Jayhawks are a confident football team right now. Don't be fooled by the 3-6 record; I can assure you that BYU would rather play a handful of other teams instead of Kansas this weekend. They nearly took down Kansas State and beat Iowa State by two scores a week ago. As much as I'd like to pick the upset here, I'll go with BYU remaining unbeaten. Good football teams just find ways to win games, and the Cougs will have to do that this Saturday.
