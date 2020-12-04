SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Big 12 Score Predictions: Week 14

Schuyler Callihan

No. 15 Oklahoma State at TCU

The Cowboys need to be very careful here as the Horned Frogs have won three of their last four games. Oklahoma State still has some uncertainty at running back with Chuba Hubbard and L.D. Brown both questionable due to injury. I think Oklahoma State has more talent and at the end of the day, they are still vying for a spot in the Big 12 championship. Must win game for them - I'm going Oklahoma State 27-23.

Kansas at Texas Tech

Kansas has looked miserable all season and I don't expect that to change this week in Lubbock. This game could be closer than many think or it could get ugly quick, there's no in between. With that said, I'll stick with the trend of blowouts and go Texas Tech 56-20. 

Texas at Kansas State

Man, it seems like at this time every year we are wondering whether or not Texas head coach Tom Herman is going to be back coaching the Longhorns next season. The late season fallouts continue in Austin and rumor has it that the environment inside the program is not in good condition. I know Texas has the better athletes and Kansas State has dropped four in a row, but I'm going with the upset here - Kansas State 33-30. A few Texas players have opted out of the remainder of the season after being unable to reach the Big 12 championship game with last week's loss to Iowa State. I don't like a team that is unmotivated, on the road, and has some uncertainty surrounding the future of the head coach.

West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State

This is a sneaky good game on the Big 12 board this weekend. Neal Brown will have his guys ready to go after a bye week and then an unexpected bye week last week with the Oklahoma game being moved due to COVID issues within the Sooner program.

Both of these teams play sound defense and are going to play smash-mouth football on the offensive side as Leddie Brown (WVU) and Breece Hall (ISU) are two of the top three backs in the country in rushing yards. Expect this to be a slow-paced game that favors the defenses with both teams having a chance to win heading into the 4th quarter. I'm going Iowa State 28-17, but the score will make it look worse than what it was with a touchdown coming in the final two minutes to put the game out of reach for the Mountaineers.

Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has had a challenging year during his first year on the job and it won't get easier anytime soon. They travel to Norman this Saturday to play the red hot Sooners who seem to have really found their groove not just offensively, but defensively as well. This one shouldn't be close. Give me the Sooners 55-13.

