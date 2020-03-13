MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

Big 12 Suspends All Athletic Activities

Christopher Hall

After two days of practice, The West Virginia Football team will have to postpone spring activities. 

The Big 12 Conference's statement regarding suspending all activities until March 29th. 

Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19, the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

In addition, all-conference and non-conference competitions are canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.

As of now, the annual Gold and Blue game is still scheduled for April 18th, however, as athletic director Shane Lyons and head coach Neal Brown has said, "the situation is fluid." 

Programs such as Michigan and Ohio State have already canceled its spring games and with this news, it may be inevitable for West Virginia to cancel theirs. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Baylor

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: The Final Projection

What could have been for the 2020 tournament field

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

WVU Players React to the NCAA Tournament Cancelation

March sadness is officially here

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

BREAKING: Brandon Knapper Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia point guard Brandon Knapper enters the transfer portal

Christopher Hall

Crushed Dreams

A heartbreaking end for West Virginia's three seniors

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Quinton Spain Signs Three-Year Deal with Bills

The former Mountaineer gets a nice payday

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Lyons, Huggins and Carey Comment on Tournament Cancellations

WVU AD Shane Lyons and head coaches Bob Huggins and Mike Carey issue comments following the cancellations of the Big 12 Tournaments

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Could West Virginia's Season be Over?

The Big 12 basketball conference tournament has been canceled, what's next?

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

BREAKING: Big 12 Cancels Conference Tournament Amid COVID-19

West Virginia's basketball season could potentially be finished

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Brown Addresses the Media Following Coronavirus Fallout

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown took to the podium following Coronavirus cancellations

Christopher Hall