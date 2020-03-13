Big 12 Suspends All Athletic Activities

After two days of practice, The West Virginia Football team will have to postpone spring activities.

The Big 12 Conference's statement regarding suspending all activities until March 29th.

Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19, the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

In addition, all-conference and non-conference competitions are canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.

As of now, the annual Gold and Blue game is still scheduled for April 18th, however, as athletic director Shane Lyons and head coach Neal Brown has said, "the situation is fluid."

Programs such as Michigan and Ohio State have already canceled its spring games and with this news, it may be inevitable for West Virginia to cancel theirs.