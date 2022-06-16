Big 12 Title Odds for West Virginia

Despite the addition of former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, the West Virginia Mountaineers are not receiving much love heading into the 2022 season.

After a poor showing in the bowl game against Minnesota followed by a large number of transfers, including losing their best player, Akheem Mesidor, the bar has been set pretty low for WVU.

According to VegasInsider, the Mountaineers have the 7th-best odds to win the Big 12 Conference in 2022.

Oklahoma +160

Texas +250

Oklahoma State +550

Baylor +650

TCU +1400

Iowa State +1800

West Virginia +2500

Kansas State +2500

Texas Tech +4000

Kansas +25000

Although it has nothing to do with Big 12 play, if West Virginia can get out to a hot start in the month of September, it could raise their level of confidence by beating rival schools on the road. If they can win games in those hostile environments, then playing at Texas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State won't be as daunting of a task.

Would I place a bet on the Mountaineers to win the conference? Probably not. It's an awful big jump for a team that struggled to get to six wins a year ago and there's still not enough depth in certain spots for this team to be able to truly make a run at it.

However, I do think they should be given more credit than they are getting. +2500 seems pretty cheap when you look at the overall talent of the roster. I can't foresee TCU and Iowa State being THAT much better than WVU. If anything, the three should be in a similar ballpark in terms of betting odds.

