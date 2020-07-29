Big 12 Virtual Media Day will Stream on ESPN+

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST. Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will start the event taking questions for the first 55 minutes.

Laine Higgins of the Wall Street Journal reported via Twitter on Tuesday that Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that the "Big 12 is considering a conference-only slate that starts Week 0 and ends December 12 (10-11 games; 16 wks).

"Preference is still 12 games as scheduled, though Board of Directors not expected to make a decision until at least next Monday."

Whether or not Bob Bowlsby will announce the format of the Big 12 schedule during Big 12's Virtual Media Day is yet to be determined.

Then, West Virginia University Football head coach Neal Brown will be the first of the Big 12 coaches to take questions from media beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST.

The rest of Neal Brown's schedule is as follows:

10:30-10:55: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

12:00-12:25: ESPN

12:30-12:55: FOX

1:00-1:25: SiriusXM channel, 375

Although there have been no Mountaineer players released by the West Virginia Communications Department on who will be participating in the virtual media day, player interviews will be conducted by Big 12 Digital Correspondent Morgan Uber.

There will be two concurrent streams available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. One stream will be of each head coaches’ media Q & A session, and the other will feature each coach on the Big 12 Now set with ESPN reporters Anish Shroff, Rod Gilmore, and Dusty Dvoracek in exclusive 1-on-1 interviews.

Greg Burks, Big 12 liaison to officials, begins the afternoon session at 12:30 p.m. CT and will be followed by the Oklahoma State, Kansas, TCU, Kansas State, and Texas head coaches.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Virtual Football Media Day Links:



Big 12 Media Day Commissioner: Bowlsby -

http://www.espn.com/watch?id=42fa1ef5-f214-4b0d-8786-4c7fc784a83d

Big 12 Now Live at Media Day: Session 1 -

http://www.espn.com/watch?id=c741ae4c-7372-49c7-aed0-82e5b62db039

Big 12 Now Live at Media Day: Session 2 -

http://www.espn.com/watch?id=295488f6-1f60-4335-8951-98ad5b4a66e6

Big 12 Media Day: Coaches Session -

http://www.espn.com/watch?id=d2573d41-6e87-4a46-9b14-13c7aa2c6355

Big 12 Virtual Media Day Schedule

