SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Bovada Releases Updated Odds to Win Big 12 Title

Schuyler Callihan

After three weeks of Big 12 football officially in the books, the West Virginia Mountaineers sit tied for third with Baylor at 1-1 in league play. The Mountaineers have the tiebreaker over Baylor, so technically West Virginia has a leg up on them.

It's been a chaotic start to conference play and why not? This entire year has seen a lot of abnormalities and it appears we will see it happen in football as well. Oklahoma got off to an 0-2 start in conference play after falling to Kansas State at home and Iowa State on the road. This past weekend, they ended their two-game skid by winning a thriller in four overtimes against heated rival Texas.

According to Bovada's recently updated odds, Oklahoma is still considered to be the favorite to win the league, but the door is wide open for someone like West Virginia, Kansas State, or even TCU to come out of no where and sneak into the Big 12 title game. 

Below is the latest odds from Bovada to win the Big 12:

Oklahoma +145

Iowa State +325

Oklahoma State +350

Texas +450

Kansas State +800

TCU +1600

West Virginia +2000

Baylor +2500

Texas Tech +50000

Kansas +75000

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

When Could WVU Enter the AP Top 25?

West Virginia is receiving votes, but are they close to being ranked?

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Opens as Big Favorite vs Kansas

The Mountaineers are expected to win big this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5

Taking a look how each Mountaineer performed in Week five of the NFL

Christopher Hall

A Look Around the Big 12: A Red River Thriller, Wildcats Hang On and Iowa State Slows Red Raiders

We take a look at around the league and update the Big 12 Conference standings

Christopher Hall

49ers Place Kevin White on the Active Roster

Former WVU WR Kevin White elevated from practice squad to active roster

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 5 - BYE WEEK

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give a small peek ahead towards West Virginia's game vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

Why the Oklahoma vs Texas Game is Important for West Virginia Fans

Mountaineer fans will want to watch this weekend's Red River Rivalry

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Can Isaiah Cottrell Make a Big Impact in 2020-21?

Bob Huggins likes what he sees in his young true freshman

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

NO BRAWL: WVU, Pitt "Not Going to Happen" this Season

The Mountaineers and Panthers will have to wait to meet on the hardwood again

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP