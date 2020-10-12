Bovada Releases Updated Odds to Win Big 12 Title

After three weeks of Big 12 football officially in the books, the West Virginia Mountaineers sit tied for third with Baylor at 1-1 in league play. The Mountaineers have the tiebreaker over Baylor, so technically West Virginia has a leg up on them.

It's been a chaotic start to conference play and why not? This entire year has seen a lot of abnormalities and it appears we will see it happen in football as well. Oklahoma got off to an 0-2 start in conference play after falling to Kansas State at home and Iowa State on the road. This past weekend, they ended their two-game skid by winning a thriller in four overtimes against heated rival Texas.

According to Bovada's recently updated odds, Oklahoma is still considered to be the favorite to win the league, but the door is wide open for someone like West Virginia, Kansas State, or even TCU to come out of no where and sneak into the Big 12 title game.

Below is the latest odds from Bovada to win the Big 12:

Oklahoma +145

Iowa State +325

Oklahoma State +350

Texas +450

Kansas State +800

TCU +1600

West Virginia +2000

Baylor +2500

Texas Tech +50000

Kansas +75000

