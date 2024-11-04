Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 11
West Virginia comes out of the bye week looking for a strong finish to the season and has an opportunity to do so with what appears to be a lighter schedule to navigate through.
Bowl positioning for the Mountaineers doesn't look all that great, but if they were to get hot down the stretch and finish near the top of the Big 12 Conference standings, several bowls would be fighting to get the Mountaineers and this fanbase to their destination.
This week, the Mountaineers will make the short trip over to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats.
As we do each week, it's time to take a look around the web to see where folks project the Mountaineers to go bowling this season.
This week's projections
Action Network: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. California
Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Missouri
CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Michigan
College Football Network: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. San Jose State
College Football News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Wisconsin
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Camellia Bowl vs. Boston College
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army
West Virginia On SI: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. North Carolina State
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Robert Morris
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Robert Morris
Will Neal Brown Return to WVU in 2025? Fans Give Their Thoughts
West Virginia in Pursuit of Former Wisconsin Defensive End Recruit?