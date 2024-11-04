Mountaineers Now

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 11

An updated look at where the Mountaineers could go bowling this winter.

West Virginia University defensive lineman TJ Jackson II.
West Virginia comes out of the bye week looking for a strong finish to the season and has an opportunity to do so with what appears to be a lighter schedule to navigate through.

Bowl positioning for the Mountaineers doesn't look all that great, but if they were to get hot down the stretch and finish near the top of the Big 12 Conference standings, several bowls would be fighting to get the Mountaineers and this fanbase to their destination.

This week, the Mountaineers will make the short trip over to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats.

As we do each week, it's time to take a look around the web to see where folks project the Mountaineers to go bowling this season.

This week's projections

Action Network: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. California

Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Missouri

CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Michigan

College Football Network: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. San Jose State

College Football News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Wisconsin

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Camellia Bowl vs. Boston College

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army

West Virginia On SI: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. North Carolina State

