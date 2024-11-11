Mountaineers Now

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 12

An updated look at where the Mountaineers could go bowling this winter.

Schuyler Callihan

With this past Saturday's win over the Cincinnati Bearcats, the West Virginia Mountaineers are just one win away from becoming bowl-eligible. Getting to a bowl is the least of WVU's goals as they are still mathematically in play for a spot in the Big 12 championship.

As head coach Neal Brown has stated several times over the past couple of weeks, the month of November will determine the fate of this year's team. It could feature a red-hot finish that results in an appearance in the Big 12 title game; It could be an epic collapse of losing the final three and missing out on a bowl or some sort of mixed results.

The Mountaineers can increase their bowl stock once again this week with a win over the surging Baylor Bears.

This week's bowl projections:

Action Network: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Minnesota

Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Vanderbilt

CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Nebraska

College Football Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Rutgers

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. UConn

Sporting News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Michigan State

West Virginia On SI: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Wisconsin

