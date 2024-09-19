Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 4
In order for the West Virginia Mountaineers to go bowling this season, they're going to have to finish with a winning record in Big 12 Conference play, which is something WVU has only done once under head coach Neal Brown.
League play begins this weekend with a home game against Kansas, marking the start of a brutal five-game stretch. After this Saturday, the Mountaineers will play three consecutive games versus ranked opponents before making the long trip out to Arizona to play the Wildcats.
Each week, we'll take a glance around the web to see what others think in terms of who, where, and what bowl the Mountaineers will play. Due to the loss to Pitt, several outlets are projecting WVU to miss out on a bowl when two weeks ago, everyone had them bowling somewhere.
Here are the updated projections entering Week 4.
Action Network: No projection
Athlon Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Maryland
CBS Sports: No projection
College Football Network: No projection
College Football News: StaffDNA Cure Bowl vs. Indiana
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): No projection
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): No projection
USA Today: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Auburn
West Virginia On SI: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. Florida State
