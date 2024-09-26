Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 5
The West Virginia Mountaineers rallied from an 11-point deficit late in the game last week against Kansas to draw even at 2-2 overall and move to 1-0 in Big 12 play heading into the bye week. Had the Mountaineers not charged back for the win, they would have been in an extremely difficult position to make a bowl game sitting at 1-3 with three ranked opponents waiting for them in Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Kansas State.
The margin for error is still razor thin, but if they are able to keep their head above water over the next three weeks, they should be more than bowl-eligible, they'll have a chance to compete for a spot in the Big 12 championship game in Dallas. thanks to a lighter back half of the schedule.
Here are the updated projections entering Week 5.
Action Network: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
Athlon Sports: Independence Bowl vs. Washington
Bleacher Report: First Responder Bowl vs. Arizona State (huh?)
CBS Sports: No projection
College Football News: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Florida State
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): No projection
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): No projection
USA Today: Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas
West Virginia On SI: Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky
