Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 6
In just a matter of a couple of weeks, several outlets went from projecting West Virginia to make a bowl game, to not, to now making a lower-tier bowl.
This week's road contest at Oklahoma State is a big one for WVU as a win would not only get them halfway to bowl eligibility but 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play. Considering WVU is in year six under head coach Neal Brown, positioning for the conference title should be where the focus lies, not whether or not they'll reach six wins to make a bowl.
And until the Mountaineers stack several wins together, the bowl projections for the Old Gold and Blue aren't going to be all that appealing. The good news is, their bowl stock could increase drastically over the next three weeks with Iowa State and Kansas State, two ranked opponents, waiting for them.
Here are the updated projections entering Week 6.
Action Network: Independence Bowl vs. Oregon State
Athlon Sports: Birmingham Bowl vs. Georgia Tech
Bleacher Report: First Responder Bowl vs. UTSA
CBS Sports: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Tulane
College Football News: First Responders Bowl vs. SMU
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Independence Bowl vs. Oregon State
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): First Responder Bowl vs. Georgia Tech
USA Today: First Responder vs. Rutgers
West Virginia On SI: First Responder Bowl vs. NC State
