Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 3
West Virginia bounced back after a disappointing Week 1 loss to Penn State, defeating UAlbany by a 49-14 score. It took a little while for the Mountaineers to truly feel comfortable against the Great Danes who stormed back to make it a one-score game after an early 21-0 deficit.
This week will be a true barometer for the Mountaineers as they make the short trip up to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl. With a win, they'll stay on course for most of their projected bowl destinations. A loss will have people wondering if WVU can even reach bowl eligibility.
Each week, we'll take a glance around the web to see what others think in terms of who, where, and what bowl the Mountaineers will play. Here are the updated projections entering Week 3.
Action Network: Radiance Independence Bowl vs. Army
Athlon Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Maryland
CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Michigan State
College Football Network: No projection
College Football News: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl vs. Florida State
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): No projection
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. South Carolina
USA Today: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Auburn
West Virginia On SI: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Walk Thru GameDay Show: West Virginia at Pitt Preview + Prediction
Promising WVU Defensive Lineman Medically Retires
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Pitt
A New Favorite? ESPN FPI Flips Percentages for Backyard Brawl