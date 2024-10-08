Mountaineers Now

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 7

An updated look at where the Mountaineers could go bowling this winter.

Schuyler Callihan

After a beatdown of Oklahoma State on the road this past week, everyone has the West Virginia Mountaineers going bowling again and for some, the bowl stock continues to rise. Should they find a way to get a win this week over No. 11 Iowa State, you'll start to see some projections for the Mountaineers that we have yet to see this season.

Here's a look at what the experts think heading into Week 7.

Action Network: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Washington State

Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky

Bleacher Report: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky

CBS Sports: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Tulane

College Football Network: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas

College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. South Carolina

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Armed Forced Bowl vs. Army

USA TODAY: First Responder Bowl vs. UTSA

West Virginia On SI: First Responder Bowl vs. NC State

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Iowa State Cyclones will kick things off this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

Schuyler Callihan
