Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 7
After a beatdown of Oklahoma State on the road this past week, everyone has the West Virginia Mountaineers going bowling again and for some, the bowl stock continues to rise. Should they find a way to get a win this week over No. 11 Iowa State, you'll start to see some projections for the Mountaineers that we have yet to see this season.
Here's a look at what the experts think heading into Week 7.
Action Network: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Washington State
Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky
Bleacher Report: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky
CBS Sports: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Tulane
College Football Network: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas
College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. South Carolina
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Armed Forced Bowl vs. Army
USA TODAY: First Responder Bowl vs. UTSA
West Virginia On SI: First Responder Bowl vs. NC State
Big 12 Tie-ins
Valero Alamo Bowl
Pop-Tarts Bowl
TaxAct Texas Bowl
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
The West Virginia Mountaineers and Iowa State Cyclones will kick things off this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
