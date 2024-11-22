Bray, Burks to Miss the Remainder of the Season
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown announced during his weekly radio show Thursday night safety Aubrey Burks and receiver Jaden Bray will miss the remainder of the season due to injuries.
“He’s (Bray) had a foot [injury],:” said Brown. “It’s an injury that what you do is rest it and with the hope it kind of heals its self, and it got to the point where he was running pretty well straight ahead and kind of ran and hit some top speeds a week ago, and so, we were real hopeful starting on Monday that he could get out there and we were in pre-practice five minutes in and he said it didn’t feel right. We did another round of x-rays, MRIs and things and just made the decision to move ahead with surgery. So, he will not return this year.”
“Aubrey had multiple things and Aubrey is going to miss the rest of the season too," continued Brown. “He is actually going to have surgery this week. He is going to walk on Senior Day then have surgery and miss the rest of the year.”
Burks has not since the field since October x against Iowa State. He made six starts on the season and will finish the season with x tackles.
The Oaktree, Florida native will finish his Mountaineer career with 129 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had three interceptions, nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Bray made one start in five appearances this season. The redshirt junior had two receptions for 88 yards this season. The Nomnan, Oklahoma native transferred from Oklahoma State in January after committing to the program in December. In three years at Oklahoma State, he hauled in 48 receptions for 686 yards and four touchdowns.