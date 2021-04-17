BREAKING: 2022 CB Ty Woodby Commits to WVU

Just minutes after West Virginia picked up Illinois State cornerback transfer Charles Woods, the Mountaineers also secured their fifth commitment of the 2022 class with cornerback Tyrin Woodby (6'1", 170 lbs) of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Woodby chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Temple, Virginia Tech, and a few others.

Woodby's Highlights

Analysis on Woodby:

Throughout his high school career, Ty Woodby has done it all. He's been a key playmaker at wide receiver, an explosive returner on special teams, and a very solid corner. Woodby has quick hips and rarely lets his receivers get behind him in deep pass coverage. Extremely athletic, flies all over the field, and is not afraid to come downhill to stop the run game. Playing wide receiver has helped him on the defensive side by understanding tendencies of what the receiver may try to do when given inside leverage, outside leverage, press coverage, or cushion. Should be able to compete for playing time on special teams right away and could make an impact on the defensive side of the ball by year two considering the current lack of depth at the position.

