BREAKING: 2022 OL Commits to WVU

Charlie Katarincic, a Choate Rosemary Hall product out of Wallingford, Connecticut announced on social media that he is committed to playing for West Virginia.

"I would like to thank my friends, family, teammates, and coaches for continuing to supports me throughout this process. I would not be in the position I am today without this unbelievable support group. Special thanks to coach Spinnato and James Lederach for continuing to push me to achieve my goals. After careful consideration, I have decided to commit to West Virginia University!!"

Katarincic comes in at roughly 6'5" 280-lbs and held other offers from East Carolina, Dartmouth, and Columbia. The Mountaineers extended an offer to Katarincic in December.