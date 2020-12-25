Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
BREAKING: Alonzo Addae Makes Decision on Extra Year of Eligibility

A decision has been made.
Moments ago, senior West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae delivered an early Christmas gift to Mountaineer fans as he announced on Twitter that he will be returning to Morgantown in 2021 for one more season.

Due to the pandemic, the NCAA granted all student-athletes with an extra year of eligibility. Some Mountaineer players have already made their decision to come back or move on while several others have not made their decision public.

This past season, Addae quickly emerged as one of the most consistent players in the Mountaineers' secondary and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors at the end of the year. He finished the season with 61 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass breakups.

Addae will be part of what should be a really strong West Virginia secondary in 2021 with the return of corners Nicktroy Fortune and Dreshun Miller and Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr. 

