BREAKING: Arizona Safety Transfers to West Virginia

Christopher Hall

Moments ago, senior transfer Scottie Young Jr (5-11, 201-lb) announced via Twitter and Instagram that he has committed to continue his college career at West Virginia University. 

West Virginia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae coached Young in his first two seasons at Arizona as part of former West Virginia head coach Rich Rodrguez's staff while at Arizona (2016-17). 

In three seasons at Arizona, Young appeared in 32 games (29 starts) and accumulated 157 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and five interceptions. 

