BREAKING: Coastal Carolina Transfer Kicker Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia has been looking to find a replacement for Michael Hayes II at the kicker position, and today, they might've found it.
Kade Hensley, a senior place kicker for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, has established himself as a reliable and clutch performer in the Sun Belt Conference. Hailing from Johnson City, Tennessee, the 5’10”, 190-pound kicker attended Science Hill High School, where he set a school record with a 50-yard field goal and earned 2020 preseason all-state honors.
Hensley redshirted his first collegiate season in 2021, but started to see game action as a redshirt freshman in 2022. He made eight out of 11 field goal attempts, including an impressive four out of five from the 40-49 yard range. In 2023, he made 10 out of 13 field goal attempts and one out of two field goal attempts from the 40-49 yard range. Last season, he saw his biggest season yet with 16 makes out of 19 attempts. He made five out of six attempts from the 40-49 yard range and missed his lone career attempt from 50+ yards. In his career, he made 117 out of 118 extra point attempts.
He will join a kicker room featuring Ethan Head, RJ Kocan, and Nate Flower. These kickers can all be expected to compete for the starting job this fall.
