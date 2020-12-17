BREAKING: Dante Stills Makes Decision on NFL Draft

Thursday afternoon, junior West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills took to Twitter indicating that he will be returning to Morgantown for his senior season.

UPDATE: Dante's mother, Janeen Floyd, confirmed to Mountaineer Mvaen that he will be returning for his senior year, but that his tweet was centered around being focused and not getting on Twitter until next year. She also says that he had always planned on returning to school to finish his education.

This season, Stills racked up 31 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one blocked kick in just nine games. In the team's loss to Texas Tech on the road, Stills had a monster of a day. He accounted for seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. He played a big part in the Mountaineers staying in that game in the 2nd half.

This is terrific news for West Virginia co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley as he will be losing two starters off the defensive line (Darius Stills, Jeffery Pooler Jr.).

