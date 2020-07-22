BREAKING: DE Joseph Boletepeli Enrolls at Maryland Instead of WVU

Late Tuesday night, Ahmed Ghafir of All Terrapins on Sports Illustrated informed Mountaineer Maven that NC State defensive line transfer Joseph Boletepeli will not be enrolling at West Virginia and instead, has enrolled at Maryland.

Boletepeli made the decision to transfer from NC State to West Virginia on June 16th.

Despite Boletepeli opting out of coming to Morgantown, the Mountaineers should have enough depth up front if they can stay healthy. Aside from Dante and Darius Stills, West Virginia returns Taijh Alston, Jeff Pooler, Jordan Jefferson and adds junior college defensive tackle Quay Mays to the mix.

Boletepeli registered 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in six games at North Carolina State.

How do you think this impacts West Virginia's defensive line? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

