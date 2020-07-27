BREAKING: Defensive Coaching Assignments Become Official

Moments ago, the West Virginia athletic department released the new changes among the defensive coaching staff.

To replace defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown will use a coach-by-committee approach for the 2020 season.

Jordan Lesley will oversee the front of the defense, and Jahmile Addae will handle the back. Jeff Casteel will coach the outside linebackers, and Dontae Wright will now coach the safeties. Jeff Koonz will coach the inside linebackers and oversee the special teams unit, per team release.

"Given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are going to divide responsibilities and use a committee approach," Brown said in a statement. "We are promoting to an on-the-field position and know he will be a great contributor. We have an outstanding group of defensive coaches, and I have the utmost confidence in their ability."

