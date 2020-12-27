BREAKING: In-State Tight End Commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers continue attracting talent from Spring Valley High School as class of 2022 tight end Corbin Page committed to West Virginia Saturday night via social media.

Page also holds offers from Louisville, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Virginia Tech, Marshall, Virginia, and Oregon.

He becomes the first 2022 commit for the Mountaineers.

