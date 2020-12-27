Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
BREAKING: In-State Tight End Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia receives commitment from the State's top tight end
The West Virginia Mountaineers continue attracting talent from Spring Valley High School as class of 2022 tight end Corbin Page committed to West Virginia Saturday night via social media. 

Page also holds offers from Louisville, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Virginia Tech, Marshall, Virginia, and Oregon. 

He becomes the first 2022 commit for the Mountaineers.

