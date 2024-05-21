Mountaineers Now

Breaking: Mississippi State WR Transfer Justin Robinson Commits to WVU

A new receiver in the fold for Garrett Greene and the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Justin Robinson (18)
Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from former Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson.

Robinson was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school, initially choosing Georgia over offers from Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, WVU, and several others.

In two years at Georgia, Robinson saw limited action catching just two passes in eight total games before transferring to Mississippi State. Over the last two seasons, Robinson totaled 51 receptions for 583 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson checks all of the boxes, filling the need of the big, long, experienced receiver that West Virginia has been searching for, checking in at 6'4" 220 pounds.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

