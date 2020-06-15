BREAKING: One WVU Football Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Morgantown, WV - On the first day West Virginia Football players return for voluntary workouts, one Mountaineer tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the player will enter self-isolation for 14 days per protocol of the Center of Disease Center (CDC) along with other student-athletes that may have been exposed.

According to the protocol released on May 29th, players have to be tested at least 72 hours in advance before returning to the football facilities building.

Due to HIPPA, player's names will not be made public by the University.

Official Announcement from the West Virginia Athletic Communications Department:

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced today that one Mountaineer football student-athlete has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed. Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan.

Voluntary workouts for Mountaineer football players who have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus began today. The department announced safety protocols for that return on May 29, and they include the current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.

