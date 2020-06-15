MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: One WVU Football Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - On the first day West Virginia Football players return for voluntary workouts, one Mountaineer tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the player will enter self-isolation for 14 days per protocol of the Center of Disease Center (CDC) along with other student-athletes that may have been exposed. 

According to the protocol released on May 29th, players have to be tested at least 72 hours in advance before returning to the football facilities building. 

Due to HIPPA, player's names will not be made public by the University. 

Official Announcement from the West Virginia Athletic Communications Department:

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced today that one Mountaineer football student-athlete has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed. Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan.

Voluntary workouts for Mountaineer football players who have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus began today. The department announced safety protocols for that return on May 29, and they include the current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU Makes Top 7 for 2021 LB Timar Rogers

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for top Florida linebacker

Schuyler Callihan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Leddie Brown in 2020

Taking a look at what type of season running back Leddie Brown may have

Schuyler Callihan

POLL: If Permitted, Will You Be Attending WVU Games This Fall?

With COVID-19 still a lingering concern, Mountaineer Field may look different this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

southwvboy

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Trent Jackson in 2020

Taking a look at what to expect from WVU QB Trent Jackson this fall

Schuyler Callihan

CHAT ROOM: Which WVU Game Are You Looking Forward to the Most

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jarret Doege In 2020

West Virginia Football: Jarret Doege Profile

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

West Virginia Looking to Double Down at Running Back in 2021 Class

The Mountaineers are looking to land a second running back to the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

How Has West Virginia Fared Since Joining the Big 12?

Dissecting the Mountaineers first eight years of being in the Big 12 conference

Schuyler Callihan