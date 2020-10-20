SI.com
MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: Panthers to Activate Former WVU Safety Kenny Robinson

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson would be activated from the practice squad.

Robinson has spent the first five games of the season on the practice squad despite making the team's initial 53-man roster. But after a series of roster moves, he was cut and then signed to the practice squad.

During training camp, I asked Panthers head coach Matt Rhule how he thinks Robinson and fellow rookie Stanley Thomas-Oliver would fit into the team's plans moving forward.

“They’re going to be really good players," Rhule said. "They’re talented, they can run, they’re coachable. In the back end right now early in camp, especially vs our offense, there’s a lot of things that they’re seeing, but they’re going to be good players. They just have to not worry about, 'Hey am I good or am I bad right now?' They just need to put their head down and work. They’ll look up one day here really soon and they’ll be really good players.”

The decision to activate Robinson was made after starting safety Juston Burris (ribs) was placed on injured reserve.

Robinson will look to make his NFL debut this Sunday when the Panthers travel to take on the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. He will join other former Mountaineers Rasul Douglas and Will Grier, who are also on the Panthers' active roster.

