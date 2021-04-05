Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
BREAKING: Tykee Smith Chooses New School

The former Mountaineer has a new home.
Moments ago, former West Virginia safety Tykee Smith announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to the University of Georgia and reunite with former WVU assistant Jahmile Addae.

During his two years in a Mountaineer uniform, Smith has tallied 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Smith has only started 17 games in his collegiate career but is quickly becoming one of the most respected defenders in the game.

Earlier this offseason, the folks at Pro Football Focus tabbed Tykee Smith at No. 24 in their 101 best players in college football article from the 2020 season.

Smith was also named a Third-Team AP All-American, Second-Team FWAA All-American, and was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award which is given to the nation's best defensive back.

