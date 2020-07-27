BREAKING: Virginia Offensive Lineman Transfers to West Virginia
Schuyler Callihan
Moments ago, West Virginia scored big with the addition of former Virginia offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard.
Hubbard, 6'5", 335 lbs, brings much needed depth to a West Virginia offensive line that saw extreme struggles in 2019. He appeared in two games in 2019, seeing action vs Pitt and William & Mary.
Hubbard will be forced to sit out the 2020 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining. That is, unless he is granted a waiver to play immediately.
