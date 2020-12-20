Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
BREAKING: West Virginia Bowl Opponent Announced

The West Virginia Mountaineers will meet the Tennessee Volunteers
According to Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network,  the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4) will face the Tennessee Volunteers (3-6) on New Year's Eve at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN. 

Tennesse has lost seven of their last eight games, with the only win coming over Vanderbilt. 

The Volunteers were 12th in the SEC in total offense averaging 346.2 yards, 12th in scoring at 21.5 points per game while ranking seventh in total defense, giving up 396.6 yards per game. 

The Mountaineers are 1-0 all-time versus the Volunteers, with the lone meeting coming in a 41-14 win in 2018. 

West Virginia is 15-22 all-time in bowl games, with their last postseason win coming in the 2015 Cactus Bowl over Arizona State. The Mountaineers hold a 7-10 bowl record since 2000.

Previous WVU Liberty Bowl Appearances

1964 Lost vs. Utah 32-8

2014 Lost vs. Texas A&M 45-37

