BREAKING: West Virginia RB Enters Transfer Portal

Just days after their 24-21 win over Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, West Virginia loses walk-on redshirt senior running back Lorenzo Dorr to the transfer portal, a source told Mountaineer Maven.

Caleb Saunders -WVU Football

Dorr began his collegiate career at West Virginia Wesleyan before making the move to come to West Virginia. During his three year stint in Morgantown, Dorr played a major role on the offensive scout team and saw some action on special teams. He finished his Mountaineer career with 10 yards on just six carries but will now have the opportunity to go somewhere else for his final year of eligibility and gain more playing time.

Dorr was named to the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll and graduated this past August with a bachelor's degree in sport and exercise psychology.

