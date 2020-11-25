BREAKING: West Virginia vs Oklahoma Postponed

Moments ago, the Big 12 Conference announced that this Saturday's game between West Virginia and No. 14 Oklahoma has been postponed and will be moved to December 12th.

The Oklahoma football program has paused organized team activities due to recent COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, per Oklahoma University.

Kickoff time and television designation will be announced at a later date, per the Big 12 Conference. This is the first time the Mountaineers will have had an a disruption in their season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.