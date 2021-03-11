Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

BREAKING: WVU Adds Penn State Linebacker Transfer

The Mountaineers get a big addition to the roster.
Author:
Publish date:

Thursday morning, former Penn State linebacker Lance Dixon took to Twitter to announce that he will be officially transferring to West Virginia.

Dixon spent two seasons at Penn State and appeared in 12 games making 12 tackles, registered 2.5 tackles for loss, and forced one fumble. Coming out of high school, Dixon was a consensus four-star prospect and held offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and several others. 

With the new NCAA transfer rules, Dixon will be eligible immediately and will have three years remaining with the option of a fourth due to the NCAA giving players an extra year due to the pandemic.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_11874922_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: WVU Adds Penn State Linebacker Transfer

USATSI_15681931_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_15682617_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_12003660_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN's Seth Greenberg, LaPhonso Ellis Rip Hall of Fame Voters for Excluding Bob Huggins

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Shane Lyons Named NACDA AD of the Year
Big 12

West Virginia's Shane Lyons Named NACDA Athletics Director Of The Year

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 18

Mike Carey_Big 12 Championship_3.10
Basketball

WATCH: Mike Carey Press Conference Pre-Big 12 Tournament