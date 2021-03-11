BREAKING: WVU Adds Penn State Linebacker Transfer

Thursday morning, former Penn State linebacker Lance Dixon took to Twitter to announce that he will be officially transferring to West Virginia.

Dixon spent two seasons at Penn State and appeared in 12 games making 12 tackles, registered 2.5 tackles for loss, and forced one fumble. Coming out of high school, Dixon was a consensus four-star prospect and held offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and several others.

With the new NCAA transfer rules, Dixon will be eligible immediately and will have three years remaining with the option of a fourth due to the NCAA giving players an extra year due to the pandemic.

