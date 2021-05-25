BREAKING: WVU Lands JUCO CB Caleb Coleman

The Mountaineers have added to the secondary.

Monday night, West Virginia picked up a commitment from cornerback Caleb Coleman (6'2", 185 lbs) of Hutchinson Community College.

Coleman appeared in seven games this past season and recorded 20 tackles and three interceptions for the Blue Dragons.

The Mountaineers have lost a few members of the secondary to the transfer portal this offseason and needed to add some depth, especially at corner. Coleman will have five years to play four and will be arriving to WVU this summer.

Coleman also held an offer from Western Kentucky.

