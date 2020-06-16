MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: WVU Lands NC State Transfer

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, West Virginia landed North Carolina State defensive line transfer Joseph Boletepeli. 

Last year as a redshirt freshman, Boletepeli appeared in four games and recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the Wolfpack. His addition will be welcomed as it strengthens the depth of the defensive line. West Virginia has a strong starting line, but depth became a major issue in the latter half of games.

At this time, it is unclear if Boletepeli will have immediate eligibility. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

