BREAKING: WVU OL Transfer Receives Waiver to Play in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this summer, West Virginia added some depth on the offensive line when offensive tackle Ja'Quay Hubbard transferred to the Mountaineers from Virginia.

Today, he tweeted that he had received word that he has been granted eligibility for the 2020 season and will not be forced to sit. It is however, a little unfortunate that the NCAA took so long to get the request process, which forced him to miss the first three games of the season.

During his time at Virginia, he only saw action in two games playing vs Pitt and William & Mary. At 6'5", 335 lbs, Hubbard brings much needed depth to a West Virginia offensive line that saw extreme struggles in 2019. Junior Uzebu and Brandon Yates have split time at left tackle, while John Hughes has anchored down the right tackle spot with Briason Mays getting some reps there as well. Hubbard will likely see reps at both spots.

