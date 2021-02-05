BREAKING: WVU Safety Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose another to the portal.

Moments ago, West Virginia junior safety Noah Guzman took to Twitter to announce that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

In two years at West Virginia, Guzman tallied 33 tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery. He was mainly used as a backup at the CAT safety position by Sean Mahone.

Mahone announced earlier this offseason that he would be taking the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to return to WVU for one more season.

