Brett Yormark Explains the Decision to Abandon the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll
The Big 12 Conference announced in late June the coaches of the league will not participate in the annual preseason poll.
On Tuesday, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark explained why the league decided to forego the preseason poll during his Q&A on the first day of Big 12 Media Days.
“I think it disadvantaged Arizona State last year. They were picked 16th, and I think that hurt them”. Yormark stated
Arizona State claimed the league title after dismantling Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 Championship in the program’s inaugural season in the conference and earned a first-round bye of the College Football Playoff before falling short in a double overtime loss against Texas in the Peach Bowl.
Meanwhile, Utah, in its first season in the Big 12, was picked to win the league only to finish 2-7 in the league standings.
Yormark, sharing a conversion he had with the conference’s Chief Football & Competition Officer Spoke Scott Draper in the offseason added, “I think there’s no value.”
“I also feel, with the transfer portal and with roster management and what goes on as you build that roster, no one knows what they really have. They know what they have on paper, but it hasn’t played out and that was the case with Arizona State last year,” Yormark said.
No decision has been made whether the league’s other 17 sports will end their preseason rankings.
