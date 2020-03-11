Brown Highlights Key Position Battles

Morgantown, WV – Day one of spring practice kicked off for the West Virginia Mountaineer football team Tuesday morning. The Mountaineers are looking to build off their momentum after winning two of its final three games of the 2019 season, including a win at No. 24 Kansas State.

West Virginia was not in pads on Tuesday but heading into the first day, head coach Neal Brown got an opportunity to see what the competition will be like at the skill positions.

“If you look at wideout, I think we’ve got a lot of depth in that room,” said Brown. “At outside receiver, we’ve got Sam James, Ali Jennings, Sean Ryan, Bryce Wheaton, Randy Fields. Those guys are all quality players and so, there’s only so many snaps. So, I’m looking forward to watching them compete.”

The West Virginia receivers struggled last year, and that may be too kind, but they showed big playmaking ability at times, most notably Sam James.

That’s a stark contrast heading into last season. Going into last season, Neal Brown said the receiving core was a cause for concern and ultimately it was.

The receiving core is returning most of their production, however, it’s only 2,018 yards of the 2,984 receiving yards last season. Nonetheless, Brown has not been shy about sharing his team deficiencies and that bodes well for a group that saw more than their fair share of struggles.

On the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers have to replace both starting corners Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey. West Virginia has some young talent in the secondary that earned their stripes last season.

Nicktroy Fortune started at corner for two games and along with transfers Jackie Matthews (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC), Alonzo Addae (New Hampshire), and Dreshun Miller (Eastern Arizona College) are early front runners for the two-deep.

“There’s a lot of unproven guys playing corner, but we have some talent there. So, I’m really intrigued as we go through to see who’s going to rise," said Brown.

The linebacking core brings back of a lot of talent with the likes of Josh Chandler, Exree Loe and a high ceiling for highly-touted linebacker VanDarius Cowan, but Neal is trying to sure up middle linebacker position and redshirt freshman Jared Bartlett is getting reps at the MIKE.

“I think at linebacker, it's going to be key,” said Brown. “You look at the MIKE linebacker spot, Jared Bartlett and Dylan Tonkery. Tonk, I think I said this the other day, Tonkery has had a phenomenal offseason and Jared Bartlett is coming along too. That’s a battle that, I think, as we go through the spring, the summer and the fall camp — I think that one will be one to watch.”