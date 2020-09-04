SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Brown Names Starting Left Tackle

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown named redshirt sophomore Junior Uzebu as the starting left tackle for the season opener against Eastern Kentucky during his first weekly coach's show of the season.

Brown stated that Uzebu "won the left tackle spot," beating out redshirt freshman Brandon Yates, also adding, that Yates will continue to be in the rotation.

Junior Uzebu
Left Tackle Junior Uzebu (71)Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

As of Saturday, following the final scrimmage of fall camp and the last time Brown spoke to the media, starting left tackle was the last remaining spot up for grabs along the offensive line. 

"We've got a battle at left tackle there with Brandon Yates and Junior," said Brown. "That's been kind of give and take. Just when we think one guy is about to take it, the other guy will have a good day, and the other one will fall back a little bit. So, there's a battle there."

Brown went on to confirm the rest of the starting offensive line with redshirt sophomore James Gmiter "solidified at left guard, redshirt senior Chase Behrndt at center, redshirt senior Mike Brown at right guard and junior John Hughes at right tackle. 

On Saturday, Brown stated that redshirt sophomore "Briason Mays has really been a bright spot in camp and he's played center, guard, and tackle, and he's a guy that we feel like is going to be able to move around and maybe even break into the lineup."

Mays started seven games at center for the Mountaineers last season. Brown noted that he will continue to be in the mix for playing time along with redshirt freshman Parker Moorer. 

