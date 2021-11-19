Bruce Irvin Signs with the Bears

On Thursday night, former West Virginia defensive end Bruce Irvin signed with the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Irvin resigned with the Seattle Seahawks in April of 2020, the organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2012 draft before his season ended abruptly after a torn ACL in week two.

The former Mountaineer has accumulated 308 tackles, including 64 tackles for a loss and 52 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in nine seasons.

