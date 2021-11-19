Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bruce Irvin Signs with the Bears

    The Chicago Bears sign Bruce Irvin
    Author:

    On Thursday night, former West Virginia defensive end Bruce Irvin signed with the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

    Oct 13, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Carolina Panthers linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) celebrates with defensive back Tre Boston (33) after a fumble recovery against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 37-26.

    Irvin resigned with the Seattle Seahawks in April of 2020, the organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2012 draft before his season ended abruptly after a torn ACL in week two.

    The former Mountaineer has accumulated 308 tackles, including 64 tackles for a loss and 52 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in nine seasons. 

    Read More

