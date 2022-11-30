Skip to main content

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Makes Decision on his Future

West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton announces his future intentions

West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton announced on Twitter he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after five seasons in Morgantown.

"I came to WVU in 2018 eager to continue the family tradition of suiting up for the old Gold and Blue. I was aware that I had big shoes to fill, but of course, I was up for the challenge.

"Through my years at WVU, I've crossed paths with many different coaches who have taught me valuable lessons on the field and off that have developed me into a better player and more importantly, a better person.

"To my teammates, there were times we were on top of the mountain, as well as times we've been at rock bottom (e.g. rep 10 of Law School Hill). The one thing that stayed constant was our love and support for each other. Ya'll will always be by brothers. 

"Last but not least, to Mountaineer Nation, thank you for your unwavering support over these five years. Suiting up on Saturday knowing that i was representing 1.8 of the most loyal fans in college sports was nothing short of a blessing. 

"With this be being said, i have decided to forgo my last season of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Once a Mountaineer, always a Mountaineer."

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a pass for a touchdown over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (0) during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a pass for a touchdown over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (0) during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Ford-Wheaton finishes his Mountaineer career ranked 12th in WVU history with 143 receptions, 18th in in receiving yards with and tied for 15th with 15 touchdown receptions.

