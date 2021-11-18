Can Neal Brown Weather the Storm?

Weather the storm

1. to deal with a difficult situation without being damaged too much.

2. be able to continue doing something despite serious problems.

Things have not gone as planned for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown in his first three years on the job. He understood that it wasn't going to be a quick rebuild and the fan base knew that as well. However, this year's team has been extremely inconsistent and has lost games due to clock management, usage of timeouts, below-average quarterback play, and most importantly, poor execution of the basic fundamentals.

When you're still losing games in November because of technique, that's a problem. When you're still losing games in November because of missed tackles, that's a problem. When you're still losing games in November because of a lack of leadership, that's a problem. See a theme here? There's a problem.

Not only is Neal Brown losing football games but he is now losing recruits. On Wednesday night, two of the team's highest-rated commits in the 2022 class, RB Justin Williams and WR Kevin Thomas, announced that they have decommitted from the program. Now, this isn't necessarily the end of the world because two 18-year-old kids changed their minds. However, this could just be the start of a serious issue for Neal Brown and this coaching staff. With the first signing day essentially one full month away, there could be others that "change their mind" as well. That's recruiting. It happens every year and it is rare that every recruit that commits ends up signing by the time it's all said and done.

What Neal Brown has to do is play damage control. Don't let two decommits become three, four, or five. If anything, Brown needs to be able to hold onto his remaining top guns which are QB Nicco Marchiol, CB Jacolby Spells, and LB Travious Lathan. The good thing is, it doesn't appear that those three, in particular, are going anywhere.

The brutal reality is when you lose football games, some recruits aren't going to buy into what you're selling. If it's year one of a coaching regime, that doesn't matter as much. But in Neal Brown's case, he's got a 15-17 record in nearly three full seasons. It's going to be hard to keep commits when you're not only losing games but losing them in the fashion that the Mountaineers have this deep into a coach's tenure.

What happens if the damage is not controlled? Well, then the future will be bleak for the Neal Brown, West Virginia marriage. The one thing that is keeping Neal Brown from being anywhere near a "hot seat" is the level of recruits he is bringing in. If there were glaring struggles in recruiting, Brown would be firmly on the hot seat. Fortunately for him and his staff, there has been a lot of success in recruiting. Once these guys are on campus for two-three years, we could see the Mountaineers reach its summit in the climb. But in order for that to come to fruition, Brown needs to have that success on the recruiting trail continue. As I previously mentioned, two recruits will not make or break a class but right now, the 2022 class is fractured.

