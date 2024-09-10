Between The Eers: Can the WVU Defense Be Fixed?
Addressing the concern with West Virginia's defense through two games.
In this story:
The West Virginia secondary is receiving all sorts of attention this week and not for good reason. Is it time to panic? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall dive in on the Mountaineers' defensive issues.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
