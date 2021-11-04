Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Casey Legg Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

    West Virginia kicker Casey Legg named Lou Groza Award Finalist
    On Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission has released the 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, and on the list is West Virginia kicker Casey Legg.

    Legg is 14-15 on the season, with the only miss coming as a block in the win over TCU. The redshirt junior has three field goals of 40 yards or more, including a season-high 49 field goal versus TCU.

    Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on November 23rd and honored at the 30th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Virtual Awards Celebration, streamed live on December 8th on lougrozaaward.com. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 9th.

    The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

    Lou Groza Award Finalists

    Gabe Brkic - Oklahoma

    Cayden Camper - Colorado State

    Jonah Dalmas - Boise State

    Jonathan Garibay - Texas Tech

    Daniel Gutierrez - UNLV

    Casey Legg - West Virginia

    Andrew Mevis - Iowa State

    Harrison Mevis - Missouri 

    Jake Moody - Michigan

    Nate Needham - Bowling Green

    John Richardson - Northern Illinois 

    Noah Ruggles - Ohio State

    Nick Sciba - Wake Forest 

    Mathew Shipley - Hawaii

    Spencer Shrader - South Florida

    Caleb Shudak - Iowa

    Seth Small - Texas A&M

    Chandler Staton - Appalachian State

    Brandon Talton - Nevada

    Cade York - LSU

    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
