Casey Legg Named Lou Groza Award Finalist
On Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission has released the 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, and on the list is West Virginia kicker Casey Legg.
Legg is 14-15 on the season, with the only miss coming as a block in the win over TCU. The redshirt junior has three field goals of 40 yards or more, including a season-high 49 field goal versus TCU.
Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on November 23rd and honored at the 30th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Virtual Awards Celebration, streamed live on December 8th on lougrozaaward.com. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 9th.
The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.
Read More
Lou Groza Award Finalists
Gabe Brkic - Oklahoma
Cayden Camper - Colorado State
Jonah Dalmas - Boise State
Jonathan Garibay - Texas Tech
Daniel Gutierrez - UNLV
Casey Legg - West Virginia
Andrew Mevis - Iowa State
Harrison Mevis - Missouri
Jake Moody - Michigan
Nate Needham - Bowling Green
John Richardson - Northern Illinois
Noah Ruggles - Ohio State
Nick Sciba - Wake Forest
Mathew Shipley - Hawaii
Spencer Shrader - South Florida
Caleb Shudak - Iowa
Seth Small - Texas A&M
Chandler Staton - Appalachian State
Brandon Talton - Nevada
Cade York - LSU
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSITwitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly