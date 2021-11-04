Casey Legg Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

On Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission has released the 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, and on the list is West Virginia kicker Casey Legg.

Legg is 14-15 on the season, with the only miss coming as a block in the win over TCU. The redshirt junior has three field goals of 40 yards or more, including a season-high 49 field goal versus TCU.

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on November 23rd and honored at the 30th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Virtual Awards Celebration, streamed live on December 8th on lougrozaaward.com. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 9th.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

Lou Groza Award Finalists

Gabe Brkic - Oklahoma

Cayden Camper - Colorado State

Jonah Dalmas - Boise State

Jonathan Garibay - Texas Tech

Daniel Gutierrez - UNLV

Casey Legg - West Virginia

Andrew Mevis - Iowa State

Harrison Mevis - Missouri

Jake Moody - Michigan

Nate Needham - Bowling Green

John Richardson - Northern Illinois

Noah Ruggles - Ohio State

Nick Sciba - Wake Forest

Mathew Shipley - Hawaii

Spencer Shrader - South Florida

Caleb Shudak - Iowa

Seth Small - Texas A&M

Chandler Staton - Appalachian State

Brandon Talton - Nevada

Cade York - LSU

