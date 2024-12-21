CB Ayden Garnes Weighing Options in Portal, Open to Returning to WVU
Just because a player enters the transfer portal, it doesn't mean he's officially leaving the program he was in. A lot of players enter to find out what their value is and come back to the program they're in to see if they're able to give them the NIL package they desire.
That appears to be the case with West Virginia cornerback Ayden Garnes, who is leaving the door open to return if the situation presents itself, a source told West Virginia On SI.
Garnes has already heard from Pitt, Cal, Houston, Stanford, Michigan State, Tulane, Liberty, Memphis, UAB, Northwestern, James Madison, UMass, and UCONN in the portal and has a visit scheduled with Tulane.
He suffered a season-ending injury in the sixth game of the season against Iowa State, bringing his season totals to 25 tackles, including a tackle for loss.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
