MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

CBS Sports Names Neal Brown a Top 10 Coach Under Age 45

Schuyler Callihan

Despite a disappointing 5-7 season in 2019, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has been listed as the No. 10 coach under the age of 45 by CBS Sports.

For Neal Brown to be sitting in the top ten is rather impressive. You can attribute this to the the program he built at Troy by stringing together three consecutive 10-win seasons, the strong finish the Mountaineers had to the end of the 2019 season, and the impressive recruiting job he and his staff has done in such a short time in Morgantown.

Brown is joined on this list by Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Bryan Harsin (Boise St.), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Josh Heupel (UCF), Tom Herman (Texas), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), and Mike Norvell (Florida State).

Do you believe Neal Brown should be higher on this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mountaineer Maven All-Time WVU Basketball Draft

Members of our staff put together their all-time WVU hoops team

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Shane Lyons Optimistic Student-Athletes Will Have Summer Workouts

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons is optimistic that student-athletes will have summer workouts

Christopher Hall

by

Christopher Hall

WVU Basketball Needed Gabe Osabuohien and He Delivered

Arkansas transfer graded out as one of the team's most important pieces

Daniel Woods

by

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Jarret Doege Gives Sneak Peak of Offseason Workout

The Mountaineer quarterback is putting in some work!

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

Noah Adams Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Year

First Mountaineer ever to receive the award

Daniel Woods

by

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 8 for Radford Grad Transfer

Bob Huggins looks to add to his 2020-21 roster with veteran player

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

Potential Transfer Targets For WVU Basketball

Mountaineers looking to add through transfer market

Daniel Woods

by

Mmaker2

West Virginia Offers Top In-State Sophomore

Isaac McKneely is on the Mountaineers' radar

Daniel Woods

RECRUITING MAILBAG: Send in your questions surrounding football and…

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Rewind: West Virginia vs Alabama 2014

Recapping the wild 2014 Chick Fil-A Kickoff Game

John Pentol