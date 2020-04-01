CBS Sports Names Neal Brown a Top 10 Coach Under Age 45

Despite a disappointing 5-7 season in 2019, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has been listed as the No. 10 coach under the age of 45 by CBS Sports.

For Neal Brown to be sitting in the top ten is rather impressive. You can attribute this to the the program he built at Troy by stringing together three consecutive 10-win seasons, the strong finish the Mountaineers had to the end of the 2019 season, and the impressive recruiting job he and his staff has done in such a short time in Morgantown.

Brown is joined on this list by Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Bryan Harsin (Boise St.), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Josh Heupel (UCF), Tom Herman (Texas), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), and Mike Norvell (Florida State).

Do you believe Neal Brown should be higher on this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

